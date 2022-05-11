Prince William praised television writers for inserting climate change propaganda into their programming

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Speaking at a BAFTA segment on climate change, which claimed that “the planet is on fire,” the British royal lavished his support for television writers who inserted green messages into their scripts.

The Duke’s comments were part of a special video address called “Planet Placement,” which is a snazzy PR term used to describe the introduction of climate-conscious programming into TV shows and movies that may not necessarily revolve around environmental issues. In other words, viewers can expect to see more messaging about the climate in movies like “The Batman” and shows like “The Expanse.”

William described the messages as “innovative” and “emotive,” and praised their insertion into programming to make people more climate conscious.

“Now more than ever, programme makers have a unique opportunity to ensure climate change and sustainability remain at the forefront of our collective consciousness,” said Prince William.

“By creating innovative, educational and emotive content for television, writers and producers are playing a unique role in ensuring the future of our planet is something that we all want to talk about,” the duke continued.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen some fantastic examples of this across a wide variety of programmes and genres,” he added. “I hope you will all continue to carry on your invaluable work, keeping environmental issues high up on the agenda of programming in the years ahead.”

Prince William opened a BAFTA segment on climate change urging viewers to be more sustainable. His message introduced a special segment at the Bafta Television Awards highlighting “Planet Placement”, in which drama, documentaries, sports and entertainment shows… pic.twitter.com/kt9K6RCHrM — Isa (@isaguor) May 8, 2022

Despite all the messaging about climate change, the latest report from the European Union's Earth Observation Programme, Copernicus, found that the level of Arctic sea ice is only 3% below its 30-year average, as explained by Chris Morrison on the Daily Sceptic.

One of the reports that initially kicked off the latest climate change crisis was a Pentagon paper published in 2004, and detailed by left-wing newspaper The Guardian. The report claimed that major European cities “will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020. Nuclear conflict, mega-droughts, famine and widespread rioting will erupt across the world.”

“The document predicts that abrupt climate change could bring the planet to the edge of anarchy as countries develop a nuclear threat to defend and secure dwindling food, water and energy supplies. The threat to global stability vastly eclipses that of terrorism, say the few experts privy to its contents,” the Guardian reported.

Well, it’s now 2022 and the world isn’t yet underwater.