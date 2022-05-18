Pro-abortion extremists threatened to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: DHS memo

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Pro-abortion extremists have reportedly threatened to torch the Supreme Court and murder both the Justices and their clerks.

The government revealed on May 13 that law enforcement officials must prepare for potential political violence should Roe v. Wade be overturned. The Department of Homeland Security released a memo, obtained by Axios, revealing that law enforcement officials are investigating threats to the Justices, their clerks, abortion clinics, and churches.

The heightened levels of alert come as numerous threats have been posted on social media threatening to burn down or storm the Supreme Court building, and murder the Justices.

According to the memo, threats arrived after an individual, possibly a Supreme Court clerk, leaked the draft to overturn Roe v. Wade to Politico, Rebel News reported.

On May 2, Politico revealed that the Supreme Court had voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade, reporting that Justice Samuel Alito penned an opinion draft described as an “unflinching repudiation” of the decision.

The threats “are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling,” the memo stated. Axios reports that the memo also attempts to link the pro-life movement to white supremacy by highlighting violence committed by anti-abortion extremists in the past.

However, the memo emphasizes that violence could come from pro-abortion activists this time around.

“The mere advocacy of political or social positions, political activism, use of strong rhetoric, or generalized philosophic embrace of violent tactics does not constitute domestic violent extremism or illegal activity and is constitutionally protected,” the memo states, suggesting that activists of all stripes have the First Amendment right to spout political rhetoric.

Speaking to the Daily Wire on Wednesday, the DHS said that it is “committed to protecting Americans’ freedom of speech and other civil rights and civil liberties, including the right to peacefully protest. DHS is also committed to working with our partners across every level of government and the private sector to share timely information and intelligence, prevent all forms of violence, and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe.”

As Axios details, the Roe v. Wade decision is flypaper for extremists, explaining that the memo alongside communications between the government and private sector shows how multiple agencies are mobilizing to counter civil unrest.