Professor calls to extend hate crimes to include criticism of Fauci

A professor in the United States, Peter Hotez, who also has a job as a CNN medical analyst, has put forward a scholarly paper attempting to make the case that federal hate-crime protections need to be provided to scientists and public health figures like Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Is this an innocent act taken in an effort to protect science? Or is it more political punditry from a partisan with a degree?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered what the motivation for this professor was.

After looking at parts of the professor's study, which pointed to the “sinister tone” coming from segments of the Republican Party, Ezra came to this conclusion:

Given that we’re talking about funding biological warfare research in China, I’d call that sinister. A disease that has killed millions, and destroyed our free way of life. You bet. Now, I’m not sure if any violence has been done to any scientist, and obviously I’m against it. You know, I think the anti-science aggression — is coming from this snowflake, who wants to shut up everyone who disagrees with him.

The Ezra Levant Show airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT and is available to subscribers of RebelNews+.