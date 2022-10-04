Project Veritas exposes 'anarchist' teacher who wants to indoctrinate Oklahoma kids

Project Veritas

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Project Veritas has exposed yet another teacher – a self-proclaimed “anarchist” in Oklahoma who wants to “burn down the entire system.”

Released as a part of the undercover journalist outfits Secret Curriculum series, the teacher, Tyler Wrynn, who previously resigned from another school after he was exposed by Libs of TikTok, who also goes by the name Tyler Parks, currently teaches English at a high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Speaking to an undercover Project Veritas journalist, Wrynn expressed his desire to “burn down the entire system” by indoctrinating kids with his ideology. He complained to the undercover journalist about a state law that effectively prevents him from doing so because teaching kids about woke topics would cause him to get fired for being “too woke.”

Wrynn told the journalist:

So, I have a rather large TikTok following. I’m an authority figure. So, I [publish] a Christmas message of, 'Hey, if your parents don’t love and support you for who you are this Christmas, f*ck them. I’m your parents now. I love you. Drink some water. I’m proud of you.'

The TikTok channel to which he refers was the reason for his resignation from a school last year, after clips from his channel were spread on Twitter. After his departure from his former school, he found a new job at a school only 11 miles away from his previous place of work.

When the Project Veritas journalist pointed out that he managed to land a new job just fine, he said that the school refused to stand up to complaints from parents, but that it “definitely didn’t f*ck me over, like nothing went on my record. I could resign instead.”

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, points out in the video that a LinkTree page associated with Wrynn’s TikTok account includes a number of book recommendations for radical gender theory and critical race theory for his followers.

“Now, Tyler’s recent TikToks attempt to portray him as just an alternative teacher dabbling with wearing neckties and mocking accusations that he indoctrinates his students,” said O’Keefe.

“Despite his denials of being a Antifa sympathizer, Tyler sure talks like he supports the radical agenda,” O’Keefe added. “The Antifa movement is defined by the Anti-Defamation League as being 'a decentralized, leaderless movement composed of loose collections of groups, networks, and individuals. Because there is no unifying body for Antifa, it is impossible to know how many adherents are currently active.”

WATCH: