Thousands gather outside Premier Legault’s office in protest

Rebel News was on the scene in Quebec as protests against Legault's CAQ government erupted.

The next Quebec election seems to be headed for a CAQ victory. Indeed, according to several polls, the next government will be formed by the party of Mr. François Legault.

Will it be a majority or a minority government? That remains to be seen. Two days before the final election, several thousand people gathered in the riding of L'Assomption to express their disagreement with the management of the CAQ in the current government.

In several convoys, people from every corner of Quebec rallied. A passage in front of a residential and long-term care centre was added to the itinerary of the march in order to offer flowers and to remind people of the suffering that there was during the pandemic in these governmental institutions.

The day remained extremely peaceful, and the people were able to pass on their message of electing a new government to lead Quebec.

Canada Quebec News Analysis
