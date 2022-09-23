Protesters gather at school for rally against biological male teacher who wears giant prosthetic breasts

The protesters were joined by students from Oakville Trafalgar High School after classes for the day concluded.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 23, 2022
  • News
Protesters gather at school for rally against biological male teacher who wears giant prosthetic breasts
Remove Ads

A group of protesters have gathered outside of the Ontario high school where a teacher has gone viral after images circulated online showing the teacher sporting giant prosthetic breasts.

The protest stems from controversy generated by Oakville Trafalgar High School shop teacher Kayla Lemieux's decision to wear the prosthetics, which includes protruding nipples barely hidden by a blouse.

After school finished for the day, a number of students from the school also joined the protest.

Rebel News reporters Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay are on location at the school, capturing the protest as it happens.

In response to the large gathering outside of the school, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Halton District School Board, a number of police have showed up to secure the area. One user on social media shared images of officers on the school's roof alongside what appears to be surveillance equipment. Another image shows a police CCTV station set up in the area.

Rebel News is calling on the Halton District School Board and it's director of education, Curtis Ennis, to be fired or resign following this grotesque display in the classroom. If you agree, sign our petition at NoFetishTeachers.com. You can also send an email to the district's board of trustees on this page, demanding they take action.

Protests Ontario Canada news Kayla Lemieux
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
no teacher fetishes ocp email redirect
  • By David Menzies

Email the Halton District School Board

Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Halton District School Board of Trustees telling them to implement a dress code for teachers, fire the Director of Education, and resign from the HDSB.

Send an email
PETITION: No Fetish Teachers
  • By David Menzies

PETITION: No Fetish Teachers

797 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.