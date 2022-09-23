Protesters gather at school for rally against biological male teacher who wears giant prosthetic breasts
The protesters were joined by students from Oakville Trafalgar High School after classes for the day concluded.
A group of protesters have gathered outside of the Ontario high school where a teacher has gone viral after images circulated online showing the teacher sporting giant prosthetic breasts.
The protest stems from controversy generated by Oakville Trafalgar High School shop teacher Kayla Lemieux's decision to wear the prosthetics, which includes protruding nipples barely hidden by a blouse.
After school finished for the day, a number of students from the school also joined the protest.
Rebel News reporters Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay are on location at the school, capturing the protest as it happens.
People have shown up outside Oakville Trafalgar High School to protest the ongoing situation surrounding a male teacher who has been showing up to class sporting giant prosthetic breasts.https://t.co/UIfByGW9jJ pic.twitter.com/FAz1bb50Ed— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 23, 2022
Protest is happening now outside of the Oakville Trafalgar High School against a teacher who has been wearing prosthetic breasts.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 23, 2022
For more : https://t.co/VXrWU3Nq33 pic.twitter.com/lsjC9KlI1h
Students have joined the protestors outside Oakville Trafalgar High School to protest the teacher who has been wearing large prosthetic breasts to school.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 23, 2022
Full report coming soon at: https://t.co/VXrWU3Nq33 pic.twitter.com/AhH4piFvC6
HAPPENING NOW: Students have joined protestors outside of Oakville Trafalgar High School to speak out against a teacher who has been sporting large prosthetic breasts to school. https://t.co/UIfByGWH9h pic.twitter.com/yl1rMas7oj— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 23, 2022
In response to the large gathering outside of the school, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Halton District School Board, a number of police have showed up to secure the area. One user on social media shared images of officers on the school's roof alongside what appears to be surveillance equipment. Another image shows a police CCTV station set up in the area.
I’m at Trafalgar High School where a protest is scheduled to take place, against the male shop teacher who’s photo went viral after showing up to class wearing a female prosthetic.— LΞIGH (@LeighStewy) September 23, 2022
There is CCTV cameras as well as police officers on the rooftop of the school. pic.twitter.com/hRjGdND7Xv
Rebel News is calling on the Halton District School Board and it's director of education, Curtis Ennis, to be fired or resign following this grotesque display in the classroom. If you agree, sign our petition at NoFetishTeachers.com. You can also send an email to the district's board of trustees on this page, demanding they take action.
- By David Menzies
