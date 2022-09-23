Protesters gather at school for rally against biological male teacher who wears giant prosthetic breasts

By David Menzies Email the Halton District School Board Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Halton District School Board of Trustees telling them to implement a dress code for teachers, fire the Director of Education, and resign from the HDSB. Send an email By David Menzies PETITION: No Fetish Teachers The HDSB and the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis, should be fired for allowing a female-identifying shop teacher to wear enormous fake breasts that are barely contained by see-through blouses while teaching. 797 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A group of protesters have gathered outside of the Ontario high school where a teacher has gone viral after images circulated online showing the teacher sporting giant prosthetic breasts.

The protest stems from controversy generated by Oakville Trafalgar High School shop teacher Kayla Lemieux's decision to wear the prosthetics, which includes protruding nipples barely hidden by a blouse.

After school finished for the day, a number of students from the school also joined the protest.

Rebel News reporters Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay are on location at the school, capturing the protest as it happens.

People have shown up outside Oakville Trafalgar High School to protest the ongoing situation surrounding a male teacher who has been showing up to class sporting giant prosthetic breasts.https://t.co/UIfByGW9jJ pic.twitter.com/FAz1bb50Ed — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 23, 2022

Protest is happening now outside of the Oakville Trafalgar High School against a teacher who has been wearing prosthetic breasts.



For more : https://t.co/VXrWU3Nq33 pic.twitter.com/lsjC9KlI1h — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 23, 2022

Students have joined the protestors outside Oakville Trafalgar High School to protest the teacher who has been wearing large prosthetic breasts to school.



Full report coming soon at: https://t.co/VXrWU3Nq33 pic.twitter.com/AhH4piFvC6 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 23, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: Students have joined protestors outside of Oakville Trafalgar High School to speak out against a teacher who has been sporting large prosthetic breasts to school. https://t.co/UIfByGWH9h pic.twitter.com/yl1rMas7oj — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 23, 2022

In response to the large gathering outside of the school, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Halton District School Board, a number of police have showed up to secure the area. One user on social media shared images of officers on the school's roof alongside what appears to be surveillance equipment. Another image shows a police CCTV station set up in the area.

I’m at Trafalgar High School where a protest is scheduled to take place, against the male shop teacher who’s photo went viral after showing up to class wearing a female prosthetic.



There is CCTV cameras as well as police officers on the rooftop of the school. pic.twitter.com/hRjGdND7Xv — LΞIGH (@LeighStewy) September 23, 2022

Rebel News is calling on the Halton District School Board and it's director of education, Curtis Ennis, to be fired or resign following this grotesque display in the classroom. If you agree, sign our petition at NoFetishTeachers.com. You can also send an email to the district's board of trustees on this page, demanding they take action.