Public Health Agency seeks COVID advisor — until March 2023!

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has posted a hiring notice for a COVID-19 public health expert, with the term of employment possibly extending to March of 2023.

The notice was posted earlier today on the Trudeau government's procurement website.

According to the request for proposal, the contract is set to run until the end of March 2022, with the “option to extend the contract” by another full year.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) Immunization Programs and Pandemic Preparedness Division requires the services of a public health expert, with extensive public health, infectious disease, outbreak management, emergency (including pandemic) preparedness and response experience, to help meet the immediate and forecasted needs for pandemic guidance for the federal, provincial and territorial responses to COVID-19. Furthermore, the contractor needs to have extensive knowledge of the Canadian Public Health System and Emergency Preparedness planning. The period of the contract will be from the date of contract award to March 31, 2022 with the irrevocable option to extend the contract by one additional one-year period under the same conditions.

You can view an archived version of the request here.