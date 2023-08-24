Public Health COVID modeling used to justify lockdowns was drastically wrong

E-transfer (Canada):

According to Public Health Agency of Canada internal reporting, at least 45% of Canadians contracted COVID, far higher than the modeling used to impose lockdowns, vaccine passports, and gathering restrictions.

Analysis of the report, Use Of Public Health Measures, Advice And Risk Assessment Survey, was first published by Blacklock's Reporter Thursday morning.

The government used modeling suggesting 10% COVID contraction rate in the populace would necessitate lockdowns to avoid catastrophic outcomes in the healthcare system.

New figures show government was dead wrong in forecast of 10% pandemic infection rate that was used to justify lockdowns.

The report found that:

“Almost half of respondents, 45 percent, report they have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic....Eleven percent had multiple infections.”

Nearly 90% of Canadians responded that they had suspected to have contracted COVID but were not so sick that they needed to consult with a doctor.

The findings of the report were based on polling responses of 6200 Canadians, at a cost of in excess of $172,000. Abacus Data was contracted for the service.

Abacus Data is chaired by Bruce Anderson, a Trudeau Liberal activist.





PHAC, when asked for a comment by Blacklock's, despite earlier clandestine cell phone location data gathering, said it will "see into every Canadian household to determine whether John Doe’s sniffles are indeed Covid-19."

"This was done in secret."

CPC and Bloc MPs order Commons ethics committee hearings into government tracking of cellphones to monitor compliance with lockdowns.

Spokesperson Anna Maddison said, "case counts are underestimated because not every case of the sniffles is tested."