Quebec Conservative candidate Dr. Roy Eappen discusses decentralizing health care

Elections are coming up in Quebec and the Conservative Party is gaining more and more ground. Mr. Eric Duhaime's conservative idea to decentralize and add private participation into the health care system has been the subject of much discussion.

Dr. Roy Eappen, Conservative candidate in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace riding in Montreal, is a specialist physician in Montreal and an assistant professor of Medicine at McGill University.

He has been involved in politics for many years and decided to contribute to the Quebec Conservative Party's health care plan and also to be a candidate. He worked as a frontline specialist during COVID-19. Here is the complete report.