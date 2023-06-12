Quebec Minister doubles down on cancellation of Christian event she labelled 'pro-life'

E-transfer (Canada):

Recently, Rebel News informed you that the lead pastor for BC-based Harvest Ministries International, Art Lucier, learned via a CBC article, that the Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx pushed to have the venue for his ministry’s Christian Battle for Canada event called “Faith, Fire Freedom” cancelled after seeming it a pro-life gathering.





Christophobia:



Christophobia:

The hate that the Canadian government loves to ignore.

lawyer Samuel Bachand. Through the JCCF, Bachand is taking on the fight to have the Quebec Convention Centre (Centre des congrès de Québec) reverse the arbitrary cancellation of Harvest Ministries event, or have their day in court.

On June 5th, the Centre as well as Minister Proulx were issued a demand letter formally requesting the centre to abide by the contracted agreement with Harvest Ministries that would allow up to 1500 people to attend the Christian event at the end of this month. The letter demanded a response be given by June 8th.

“I understand that Minister Proulx has put pressure on President and CEO Bouchard to prevent the Fire, Faith and Freedom Rally from being held at the Quebec City Convention Centre, because of the Rally's allegedly "anti-abortion" theme, which would allegedly be "in contradiction with the fundamental principles of Quebec" reads a portion of the demand letter which has been translated to English for by Bachand.

The letter also addressed the question surrounding whether or not it should make a difference legally if the Christian event truly had been pro-life-themed.

The Quebec Conference Centre & tourism minister Caroline Proulx had until 12pm EST today to respond to a demand letter filed by the @JCCFCanada seeking for the centre to reverse their arbitrary cancellation of a Christian event.



Update to come @ https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/HSUPGycjhs — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) June 9, 2023

“Even if the Rally's theme were "anti-abortion" (we deny it), your decision to ban my client from the Convention Centre - and from all similar provincial Crown properties - would be abusive, discriminatory and an attack on the fundamental freedoms of expression and religion, without a shred of reasonable justification.”

Shockingly, instead of receiving a response formally, Pastor Art and his counsel were once again updated on the centres' decision

via state-preferred news.

“Neither the Centre nor the Minister responded to us. The Minister told the media that she was maintaining her decision” Bachand told Rebel News in a statement.

Can you imagine!?!



It’s 2023 and this CBC article is how Pastor Art Lucier, a Métis pastor from BC, found out that the State really hasn’t learned much about heavy handily condemning the beliefs of some Indigenous people.



It's 2023 and this CBC article is how Pastor Art Lucier, a Métis pastor from BC, found out that the State really hasn't learned much about heavy handily condemning the beliefs of some Indigenous people.

Click on the full video report to hear Pastor Art explain what he feels the plight his ministry is dealing with means for Canadians and hear Bachand weigh in on what the law says about the centre voiding its contract with Harvest Ministries.