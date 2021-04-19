WATCH: Quebec restaurant owner reacts to airports allowing dine-in while his doors are shut

Niko, the owner of La Cantina 10 in Quebec City, has been struggling to keep his restaurant afloat due to never-ending lockdowns.

He and other restaurant owners in Quebec City were recently allowed to open for a short period of three weeks, before once again being forced to close by the government with barely 24 hours notice.

Such short notice made all the investments of the restaurant owners for the Easter long weekend go to waste.

“It’s been a year and a half and I’ve been — sorry — f***ed,” Niko said, upon learning that indoor dining is still allowed at the Montreal airport while his business must remain closed. “Everybody’s closing.”

With ever-extending lockdowns, it is uncertain when Quebec’s restaurants will be open again — outside of the airport, of course. But as this video shows, what is certain is that some of the bars just next to Niko’s are gone forever.

Are we really all in this together?