E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding Bill C-63, also known as the Online Harms Act, Quebec citizens express a spectrum of opinions, reflecting the complexities inherent in regulating online content. This proposed legislation seeks to protect Canadians, particularly children, from harmful online material while addressing issues of hate speech and discrimination.

However, concerns linger regarding the bill's implications, particularly regarding the definition of terms like "hate speech" and "genocide." Pierre Poilievre's warnings about potential censorship have resonated with some citizens, who fear the suppression of dissenting voices under the guise of combating online harms.

When asked about their views on the regulation, responses from Quebec citizens varied widely.

"I am not aware of what he wants to do. Already he had trouble admitting that it's a genocide in Gaza right now, so, I think he's in no position to want to imprison under another regulation," remarked one citizen, highlighting skepticism about the government's intentions.

"It's totally ridiculous because this is an open door, and they want to use that. It's always an infringement on the rights and freedoms of individuals," expressed another respondent, emphasizing concerns about governmental overreach.

One respondent questioned the government's priorities, suggesting that these laws could be exploited for political gain rather than genuinely protecting the public interest. "The government uses these laws for their own benefits to impose dictatorship especially Justin Trudeau, and here Legault they use that. It's not for good and people's personal interests. It's not for the good of the people, not at all," they stated.

Despite the diverse perspectives, there was a consensus among some respondents that existing laws, such as those outlined in the Criminal Code, may already provide adequate safeguards against online harms.

"I am a defense lawyer, and to date I think the law is sufficient," remarked one citizen.

Justin Trudeau is proposing new regulations without adequately informing Canadians about their real impact, leaving many citizens uninformed.

You can help us repeal these censorship laws by signing our petition at StopTheCensorship.ca.