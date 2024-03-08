Quebecers' reactions to prohibition of religious symbols in authority roles

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Last week, the Quebec Court of Appeal handed down its verdict on Bill 21, a controversial piece of legislation enacted by the National Assembly of Quebec on June 16, 2019. This law bars individuals in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols.

Notably, Premier François Legault invoked the notwithstanding clause to grant powers to override certain sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, effectively preventing judicial examination or review of the legislation for a five-year term.

Following a ruling by the Superior Court in 2021, the case proceeded to the Court of Appeal in 2022. After more than a year of deliberation, the Court of Appeal delivered its decision, largely upholding Bill 21.

However, an exception was made regarding the requirement for members of the National Assembly to sit with uncovered faces, deviating from the law's original provisions.

The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld Bill 21.



The Court believes that the law is compatible with Article 23 of the Canadian Charter and does not affect the language education rights it grants to citizens belonging to Quebec's anglophone minority.



Will this go to the Supreme… pic.twitter.com/VBnfv8elXj — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 29, 2024

The court's decision has sparked diverse reactions among Quebecers, reflecting differing perspectives on the place of religion in public life. While some support the ruling, citing the importance of maintaining a secular state and keeping religious symbols out of public institutions, others express concerns about the limitations it imposes on religious freedom.

One citizen remarked, "Religion doesn't apply to everyone," advocating for the freedom to express religious beliefs respectfully and without imposition on others.

Conversely, another Quebecer emphasized, "We live in a secular state, so religious symbols are kept at home, limiting them greatly," highlighting the significance of maintaining a neutral public space free from religious influence.

However, opinions on the neutrality of the Quebec state vary. While some agree with Premier Legault's assertion, others challenge this notion, arguing that religious diversity should be respected and that the removal of religious symbols from public spaces does not equate to neutrality.

Despite these differing viewpoints, many Quebecers agree on the importance of religious freedom and the necessity of balancing individual rights with the secular principles of the state.