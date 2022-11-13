Queer-themed Santa coming to WA shopping centres

Major shopping centres in Western Australia are promoting queer-themed Santa photo shots in the lead up to Christmas.

Westfield centres across the State have announced they will host a special day giving “LGBTQ families and their allies” the chance to have photographs with Santa using “Pride props”, as well as with drag queens.

Organisers said it would “bring families together in the spirit of inclusivity and Christmas”.

Christmas is a holy time for Christians where they celebrate the birth of Jesus whom they believe was God becoming a man to die for the sins of the world.

Living Proud WA chairperson, Barry Cosker told The West Australian that Christmas was “a chance for us to shine”.

“For a lot of people growing up, it’s really important to see yourself represented ... so to see transgender, bisexual, lesbian, gay representation makes a really big difference,” he said.

Cosker said allowing the LGBTQ community to have queer-themed photos at Christmas “sends a message that who you are, is perfect just the way you are”.

“Living Proud This Christmas” will be held on November 19 at all WA Westfield shopping centres including Westfield Booragoon, Westfield Carousel, Westfield Whitford City and Westfield Innaloo.