'This is just the beginning': Radical environmentalist group deflates tires on 34 SUVs in B.C.

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the purported actions of a radical environmentalist group called the "Tyre Extinguishers."

The new activist group allegedly deflated the tires of 34 SUVs in the Victoria and Oak Bay areas of British Columbia this past week, leaving messages which included the phrases "this is just the beginning," and "direct action works."

As reported by CTV News, "The group, called 'Tyre Extinguishers,' describes itself as 'a worldwide direct action environmentalist group with the goal of eliminating SUVs from urban areas.'"

The group appears to be an international organization based on the way they spell the word "tyre." It is typically spelled "tire" in Canada, so their spelling lends itself to the idea that the group is based out of the U.K.

As further reported by CTV News, the group "says the vehicles it 'disarmed' Thursday night represent the first Tyre Extinguishers action in Western Canada."

"We are taking action because, like so many British Columbians, we have felt angry, powerless, afraid, and overwhelmed at the global scale of the climate crisis and the glacial pace of action, and we have asked ourselves: what direct action can we do that makes a difference?" the group said in a statement on its website.

