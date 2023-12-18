RAID: Montreal’s Police War Against Citizen Journalism

Experience the gripping ordeal of Ezra Levant and his team of Rebel journalists as they defy government overreach in a heart-pounding 10-hour standoff with Montreal police, all while unraveling the harrowing story of civil rights abuses during the pandemic in this exclusive Rebel News documentary.

  • Rebel News
  • December 18, 2023
RAID: Montreal’s Police War Against Citizen Journalism
Remove Ads

Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.