Rally for Whistle Stop Cafe held outside Red Deer, Alberta courthouse

The owner of Mirror, Alberta's Whistle Stop Cafe, Chris Scott, refused to close down his dine-in service after Alberta Health Services demanded several times for him to shut down.

Locals from Red Deer and all over central Alberta gathered in the downtown core through the bitter cold to support Chris during this government persecution.

Alberta sheriffs and one member of the RCMP decided to agitate protesters outside of the courthouse by using road barriers to divide the gathering down the middle, for seemingly no reason other than to interfere and disturb the peaceful demonstration.

While folks gathered in Red Deer, including Alberta folk hero Rick Strankman, more Albertans gathered at the Whistle Stop diner itself to support the small business owner.

Chris had his court date moved to the end of the day and it was unclear at the time of publishing if he would be arrested for contempt of court.