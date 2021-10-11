Rand Paul warns Americans: ‘be afraid of your government’; claims lists of dissenters being compiled

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) warned Americans to “be afraid of your government,” stating that watchlists of dissenters are being compiled by the Biden administration.

Speaking on Fox News last Wednesday, Paul remarked upon the ongoing issue with the Biden administration’s plan to pursue parents who are dissenting against the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools, as well as those who oppose vaccine mandates in schools.

“I think criminalizing dissent is something that we should all be appalled with,” said Paul in an interview with Ben Domenech. “I would say be afraid. Be afraid of your government. That’s a sad thing from someone in the government to say, but the thing is, those lists already exist.”

“For example, people in northern Virginia that have gone to [protests], have been then sought out by the school council, by the members of the school board and retaliated [against] in a sort of legalistic way to try to put them on some sort of list and chill their speech by letting them know there’ll be a penalty for showing up and protesting,” he added.

Paul said that efforts to crack down on free speech are happening globally. “It’s become so normalized to use government to search out and seek your opponents,” he said.

“There are people I know on the left who should have stepped forward and should have said how wrong it is to use this foreign intelligence court — that uses a standard lower than the Constitution — to go after a political campaign,” Paul said. “Yet, the left — once it became about Trump, their hatred of Trump trumped everything else, and I have a feeling and a fear that the left has become more authoritarian than we can really even imagine.”

Paul was remarking on an announcement by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who announced on Monday plans to dispatch the FBI and the DOJ to deal with threats against teachers and school board members.

Although the Attorney General did not specify the nature of the threats, the move follows efforts across the country by parents to resist Critical Race Theory education, as reported by Rebel News.

“I think the problem is, it’s become so normalized to use government to search out and seek out your opponents,” said Paul, who was citing the case of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, whose communications were monitored by the FBI with the help of warrants issued by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court at the height of the Russiagate scandal.

“Look, there are all kinds of laws about decorum, and there ought to be,” Paul said. “The idiot woman that goes in the bathroom, filming Senator Sinema (D-AZ) in a bathroom, that is illegal according to every local ordinance and you should punish that person.”

“If you go to a school board meeting and you’re disruptive and you don’t obey the rules of the school board meeting, then there will be local punishment,” the senator added. “But that has nothing to do with the federal law, it has nothing to do with the Department of Justice. What Merrick Garland did is, he’s attempting to stifle dissent, and he’s attempting to say, ‘Beware or Big Brother’s coming after you if you speak out against my policies or against the Biden policies.’”

