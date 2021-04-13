Raphael Warnock admits that email he signed about Georgia voting law contained false information

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has reportedly admitted to signing off on false information in a third-party advocacy email over Georgia’s new voting law. The email was sent out after the bill was signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

The Washington Post details how Warnock signed an email from the advocacy group 3.14 Action following the passage of the law, which claimed that the bill signed by the governor ended no-excuse mail voting and restricted early voting on the weekends. Neither proposal actually became law.

According to the Washington Post, a spokesman for Warnock’s campaign said that the Georgia senator signed off on the statement days before the law passed when those provisions were still under consideration.

The provisions to end no-excuse mail voting and the restriction on early voting on weekends were considered early on, but did not make it into the final bill. Under existing Georgia law, no-excuse absentee voting was still allowed with a shorter window of 67 days to apply. Furthermore, early voting has been expanded to 17 days, including two Saturdays, reports the Daily Wire.

As the name suggests, no-excuse mail voting allows voters to request mail-in ballots for any reason. In some states, voters are required to provide a reasonable explanation as to why they cannot vote in person.

Fox News reports that the email Warnock signed was sent out on March 30, five full days after Gov. Kemp signed the bill into law.

Warnock is not the only Democrat to be criticized for spreading misinformation about Georgia’s changes to its election laws, which are designed to increase voting integrity. The Washington Post highlighted two instances from President Joe Biden making false statements about the law.

“What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick … deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work,” Biden said on March 25. The president also said, “Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over,” in a statement on March 26.

Neither of these claims is true, and earned the President a “Four Pinocchios” rating from the Post’s fact-checkers.