RCMP investigating former Canadian pilots over training of Chinese military personnel
On August 24, Canadian security personnel from Public Safety Canada contacted 'a number' of Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA) employees to request they stop training pilots in China.
Three former Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) pilots face an RCMP probe into their training of military and civilian pilots in China.
While their South African employer, Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA), insists they did not relay sensitive information to Chinese authorities, Canadian security officials say their work is still under scrutiny.
"The RCMP is aware of the report of former RCAF pilots taking part in training People's Liberation Army Air Force pilots. As the RCMP is investigating these incidents, there will be no further comment on this matter at this time," said RCMP spokesperson Robin Percival in a statement to The Globe and Mail.
The Globe attempted to reach former RCAF pilot Paul Umrysh on his flight instructions with Craig Sharp and David Monk in China but has not received a response.
TFASA spokesperson Edward Lee confirmed their employment with the company, and their contract mandated them to train Chinese pilots.
"Training always involves unclassified procedures, and materials are derived from open source or clients. The training TFASA provides never includes information about NATO," said Lee.
However, he said their "strict protocols" prevent their employees from disclosing any information or training "that is, or might be considered to be, legally or operationally sensitive, or security classified."
On August 24, Canadian security personnel from Public Safety Canada contacted "a number of TFASA employees" to request they stop training pilots in China.
Lee confirmed the exchange and noted that "those conversations are ongoing" but maintained that "any suggestion that the company, or its employees, offer assistance in equipping foreign powers with advanced tactics, techniques or procedures, or advanced technology, is simply incorrect."
He insisted the company was not doing anything illegal.
The Globe contacted CSIS to discuss the ongoing situation, but they declined to elaborate on their conversations with the pilots.
"In a world marked by economic competition and confrontation, some states pursue a strategy for geopolitical advantage on all fronts — economic, technological, political and military — and using all elements of state power to carry out activities that are a direct threat to our national security and sovereignty," said CSIS spokesperson Eric Balsam in a statement.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!
10,268 signatures
Goal: 15,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.