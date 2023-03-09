REACTIONS: Former Liberal MP blasts Trudeau over Chinese election interference

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up E-transfer (Canada):

Things are getting pretty bad for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the wake of allegations claiming the Chinese Communist Party interfered in Canadian elections.

The Conservatives are calling the Liberals out daily in the House of Commons, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's propping up of Trudeau's government is tenuous at best, and even his allies in the legacy media are calling him out.

Well, we can add another name to this growing list: Independent MP Kevin Vuong, himself a Chinese-Canadian, gave Trudeau an ear full in the House of Commons.

“Pro-China candidates elected and anti-China ones defeated,” Vuong, a former Liberal who was removed from the party, charged. “Cabinet and the PMO were well briefed on the extent of foreign interference, yet nothing was done. Why is our prime minister eager to turn a blind eye to shady Liberal nominations, sketchy donations and having pro-Beijing MPs in his caucus,” he said.

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid gave their reactions to Vuong's torching of Trudeau on today's DAILY Roundup livestream.