Rebel News is headed to the Netherlands as farmers protest climate policies

Much like the truckers in Canada who used their vehicles in protest the government's COVID restrictions, farmers in the Netherlands are using tractors and other farm equipment to protest their country's extreme climate policies.

And, much like the Freedom Convoy movement, we can bet the legacy media won't be providing the story of those in the ground involved in the protest.

With a vaccine exemption granted by the Dutch government, Rebel News U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool hopped aboard a plane from London and is set to arrive in Amsterdam today.

The Dutch farmers are protesting against a plan to cut nitrogen emissions by 40%, something that would devastate the nation's livestock industry in particular. Of course, these cuts are expected by 2030 — completely in line with the United Nations' Agenda 2030.

Oh, and just for good measure, Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, is listed by the World Economic Forum as an agenda contributor.

The demonstrations have been growing in intensity recently, and Lewis will be on the ground to provide unique and exclusive insights.

To support our 100% viewer-funded journalism and to follow along with all of our coverage of these protests, visit FarmerRebellion.com.