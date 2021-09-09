RECAP: Final thoughts on the French-language leaders' debate
Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid share their reactions to the first of two debates hosted by the Leaders' Debates Commission.
Last night was the first of two debates hosted by the Leaders' Debates Commission. Night one focused heavily on Quebec, due to the debate being held in French with awkward-sounding translation played overtop of the each leader as they spoke.
At the night's end, the leaders then took turns stepping to a podium to answer questions from media in attendance as well as over the phone — which featured numerous questions from Rebel journalists.
While many Rebels were in attendance, Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid held a watch party to view the debate live as it happened, along with our viewers, where they shared their reactions to the various remarks as they happened.
In the end, Ezra wrapped up the night by saying:
It was an interesting night. The debate was terrible. The politicians were weak. The journalists, I don't know. I mean, it was a contest of who could suck-up to Quebec the most and bash ALberta the most. So it was a furious agreement amongst each other about how bad the oilsands are, about how good lockdowns are, etc. — because they banned the one guy who would have a difference of opinion.
They banned us too, but we went to court and fought. We fight, and by the way, if you want to help us, go to LetUsReport.com. You can read all about our trial, you can see our legal filings and those of the government, and you can chip-in to help us crowdfund the cost of our lawyers.
