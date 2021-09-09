RECAP: Final thoughts on the French-language leaders' debate

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1264 Donors

Last night was the first of two debates hosted by the Leaders' Debates Commission. Night one focused heavily on Quebec, due to the debate being held in French with awkward-sounding translation played overtop of the each leader as they spoke.

At the night's end, the leaders then took turns stepping to a podium to answer questions from media in attendance as well as over the phone — which featured numerous questions from Rebel journalists.

While many Rebels were in attendance, Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid held a watch party to view the debate live as it happened, along with our viewers, where they shared their reactions to the various remarks as they happened.

In the end, Ezra wrapped up the night by saying: