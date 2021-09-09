SUPERCUT: Rebel News poses questions to leaders at French-language debate

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1263 Donors

Following not one, but two victories over the Leaders' Debates Commission, Rebel News was granted access for 11 of our journalists to ask questions following the two debates sanctioned by the commission.

Upon the conclusion of the debate, the party leaders — excluding Maxime Bernier of the People's Party, who, despite polling ahead of both the Bloc Quebecois and Green Party, was not invited — each took to the podium one by one to answer questions from the media.

Rebel journalists got through numerous times, posing questions to Justin Trudeau, Erin O'Toole, Jagmeet Singh and Annamie Paul.

While O'Toole and Paul cited audio difficulties in their responses to our questions, Trudeau and Singh took different approaches. Trudeau, when asked by Rebel's Tamara Ugolini about the two court victories allowing us to even ask questions, Trudeau hypocritically blamed Rebel for divisions in Canada.

Singh, meanwhile, refused to answer consecutive questions from Alexa Lavoie and Katherine Krozonouski.

Watch above and see all of our questions.

