Alberta Fact Check: Is there any unceded land in Alberta?

Canadian born but self-styled “immigrant” Jenny Yeremiy addressed a rally in Calgary and referred to Alberta as “unceded territory” bounded by a “fictitious Alberta border.” She went further in saying, “"Despite what our oil and gas lobbyist or separatist premier tells you, referendum questions about questions are not law; treaties are."

If Ms. Yeremiy feels that treaties are the ultimate law of the land, she would be well served to read a few of them. They are very clear about what is or isn’t ceded territory.

The podium she stood at was on land which was ceded by Treaty 7, for example. It was signed by Indigenous leaders in 1877 and the language within it expressly laid out what the intent of the document was. Indigenous people gave up all claims to land outside of the reserves.

Text from Treaty 7 says: “the Blackfeet, Blood, Piegan, Sarcee, Stony and other Indians inhabiting the district hereinafter more fully described and defined, do hereby cede, release, surrender, and yield up to the Government of Canada for Her Majesty the Queen and her successors for ever, all their rights, titles, and privileges whatsoever to the lands included within the following limits.”

Treaties 6 and 8 cover the rest of Alberta and contain the same language.

Through the treaties, 98.7% of Alberta’s landmass was permanently ceded. If indeed the treaties are the ultimate law, Ms. Yeremiy should abide by this.

The reserves occupying the remaining 1.3% of the province do indeed hold special status and accommodation must be made if the province were to become independent. Treaty rights must be respected.

Treaties didn’t define the ownership of territory in B.C. as they did in Alberta and Saskatchewan, thus the ongoing claim of all land being unceded.

To claim land is unceded in Alberta though is untrue and contradicts the treaties.