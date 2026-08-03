Spain's migration policies face new pressure after Ceuta border breach

A mass breach of Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta has reignited debate over border security and migration policy, with Rebel News announcing it is sending reporters to the region to investigate the situation on the ground.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed reports that tens of thousands of people crossed into Ceuta and the nearby enclave of Melilla from Morocco by land and sea, overwhelming local authorities and disrupting daily life in the Spanish territories.

The incident reflects broader concerns about illegal migration across Europe and criticized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's immigration policies.

He said the scale of the breach had drawn comparisons to other large migration events and suggested it could influence political debates across the continent.

Rebel News reporters Alexandra Lavoie and Efrain Flores Monsanto are on the ground in Ceuta to speak with local residents, business owners and migrants about the impact of the border breach and Spain's response.

The incident has also renewed attention on the European Union's Schengen travel zone and the movement of migrants across national borders within Europe.

The situation in Ceuta deserves greater international attention, and Rebel News' independent reporting is necessary to document conditions on the ground and to hear directly from residents affected by the unrest, especially given mainstream media bias. To support our journalistic efforts, please consider donating to help us cover travel costs by visiting MigrantReports.com.