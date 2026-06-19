Two more online bozo Islamists are exposed; two more online bozo Islamist are now looking for work...

We have a two-for-the price-of-one special for you regarding online Islamist bozos being fired due to their over-the-top social media hate-spewing.

Astute viewers may recall that we flagged two such bozos working for Toronto-based Ernst & Young earlier this month.

Let’s start with the social media postings of Sidra Alam. She is a lawyer of Pakistani descent and openly and gleefully posted vile rhetoric on social media.

For starters, Alam is a proud supporter of the mass murder of civilians that occurred in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. She is also a cheerleader for the designated terror group Hamas. What a sweetheart…

Here are a few examples of Alam’s pithy prose. Alam has stated that if you do not support the designated terrorist group Hamas, then “you ARE a white supremacist”, a “colonizer”, and “you stand with genocide.”

Alam then contradicts her own rhetoric by stating that Israel killed its own people on October 7th.

Predictably, Alam apparently also wants Israel to be eliminated (which would mean the death of almost 10 million citizens.) She wants Israelis and Zionists to “never know a moment of peace.”

Not to be outdone, there’s her colleague, Nicholas Daniel Gulley. He’s a manager of Assurance Service for Ernst and Young. He, too, is an unhinged kook.

Gulley actually believes Canada should divert money to FUND Hamas. He describes the terrorist group as “the best of humanity” He also thinks the mass-murderers who make up the rank-and-file of Hamas are “heroic”… despite the fact that these hooligans were responsible for the largest mass murder of Jews in one day since the Holocaust going back to October 7, 2023. But never mind…

Gulley also has the gall to downplay the October 7th massacre by denying that any rape occurred against Israeli women that day and inexplicably claiming that Israel killed its own people instead.

Gulley further accuses Israelis of turning “the Star of David into a swastika” and being “ideological descendants of the Nazis.”

I’m not making this up…

It should be noted that Gulley would appear to be a self-hating Canadian. Consider this statement: “My country and most of its people are lower than dirt.”

We reached out to the media relations department of Ernst & Young on multiple occasions. We are still waiting to hear back.

And in the case of Sidra Alam, we also reached out to the Law Society of Ontario since she is a lawyer. Alas, it was radio silence from the Law Society, too.

But now comes word from our friends at Leviathan that an Ernst & Young insider has indeed confirmed that both Alam and Gulley were recently handed pink slips.

For what it is worth, we called the head office the other day and discovered that this not-so-dynamic duo is no longer listed on the staff directory.

Good golly, surely this wasn’t due to Rebel News outing those two online Islamist bozos, was it? Um, yeah, we think it was due to Rebel News outing them. Oh well. Good riddance.

And so it is that another major corporation learns a lesson the hard way. Namely, that it’s a dubious strategy to turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to staffers openly advocating for genocide and supporting terrorist groups. It seems that the HR initiative at play is to hope that nobody notices.

Alas, we noticed. And the end-result is two-fold: one, a PR black eye for Ernst & Young. Secondly, there are two former Ernst & Young employees full of hatred now looking for gainful employment.