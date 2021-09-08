BREAKING: Rebel News wins case against Trudeau gov't, will send ELEVEN journalists to federal leaders' debates!

By Ezra Levant LET US REPORT BREAKING NEWS: We beat Trudeau in court today! We had to crowdfund our own legal defence. If you can help us, please donate to our legal fund. 1428 Donors

Eleven Rebel News journalists are now accredited for tonight's leaders' debates.

Moments ago the Federal Court of Canada issued its ruling on our emergency hearing yesterday.

Justice Elizabeth Heneghan agreed with us that Justin Trudeau’s hand-picked debates commission was wrong to have excluded our Rebel News reporters from attending the leaders debates.

This was the second time Trudeau tried to censor us — he blocked us in the 2019 election, too, and the Federal Court ruled in our favour then, too.

I wish I could say that this encouraging court ruling would cause Trudeau to rethink his censorship schemes, but I honestly don’t think he cares.

We know he doesn’t think the law applies to him — he’s broken the Conflict of Interest Act more than all previous prime ministers combined. And during this election campaign he said he plans to remove the ability of ordinary Canadians to sue in court to protect their rights under his vaccine passport schemes. He really hates civil liberties.

But today’s win shows us that we must fight. Because even if it feels like a long shot, if you don’t take the shot, you’ll never score.

Today we scored one for liberty.

Make sure to watch tonight’s debate (and our reporters in action) is on our Rebel News livestream. Join us tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET right here. See you tonight!

READ THE RULING HERE: