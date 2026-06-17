As Trump pursues a deal with the regime, Toronto Iranians rally for National Lion and Sun Day

On Friday, June 12, 2026, Toronto’s Iranian monarchist community rallied at Mel Lastman Square in North York to honour National Lion and Sun Day. This annual observance, established by His Imperial Majesty Reza Pahlavi in June 2024, falls on June 16, the birthday of Iranian hero Majidreza Rahnavard.

“From Toronto to Tehran, I give my life for Iran!”



On Friday, Iranian monarchists celebrated National Lion and Sun Day and honoured the memory of Majidreza Rahnavard, who was executed after participating in the 2022 Mahsa Amini uprising. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/6xCfTwrMXP — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 15, 2026

The day honours Iran’s historic flag and pre-Islamic occupation symbol, the Lion and Sun. Majidreza Rahnavard, born June 16, 1999, was just 23 years old when the regime publicly hanged him on December 12, 2022. He was a proud participant in the 2022 uprising sparked by the brutal murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was beaten to death by morality police for an “improper hijab.”

It's been two years since Mahsa Amini was savagely beaten to death by the regime in Iran's 'morality police'.



It sparked an uprising in which thousands were massacred, executed, tortured and jailed. But Iranians fight regardless.



Iran will see liberation in our time. pic.twitter.com/QQsrgNr207 — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 15, 2024

He carried resistance in his skin: a tattoo of the Lion and Sun on his forearm. After his arrest, regime thugs tortured him, burning off the ancient symbol they tried to erase. Paraded blindfolded before cameras on the day of his execution, his final words were a request not to mourn him but to celebrate, and not to read the Quran at his funeral. Until his death, he rejected the ideology that has enslaved his homeland and claimed countless lives.

Three years ago, the Islamic Republic executed Majidreza Rahnavard for participating in protests. The interrogator who had read his will beforehand, hoping to discredit him in the eyes of religious Iranians, asked him in front of the camera what he had written in his will.… pic.twitter.com/fyUZiGgojB — Persian God (@RealPersianGod) February 20, 2026

Toronto’s monarchist organizers’ goal is to be the true voices of the people and amplify the chants echoing from inside Iran. No diaspora politics, just unfiltered solidarity with the voices inside Iran.

This year’s gatherings are particularly significant. They unfolded just days before Donald Trump announced his controversial new deal with the Islamic Republic. Iranians have begged the world not to legitimize the mullahs, not to ease pressure while brave souls inside Iran, like Majidreza, risk everything for regime change. Many still cling to hope that the agreement collapses or that the regime is toppled by other means. The message from Toronto’s rallies was crystal clear: now is the hour. The Islamic Republic must fall.

The littlest patriot 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/jH2liGbWXC — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 13, 2026

This event was more than just a commemoration. It broadcast the unfiltered cries of a nation in chains, fueling the Lion and Sun Revolution. Majidreza didn’t die for compromise or half-measures. He died demanding total freedom.

Look at these photos.



This is not a movie still.

This is one of the defining pages of Iran’s modern history.



He is Iran’s renaissance.



With the arm they had injured, he carried the most enduring symbol of our nation: the Lion and Sun.



With his courageous eyes hidden behind a… https://t.co/CIGV9XKig7 pic.twitter.com/BU5A1uq73t — Pink4IRAN ♛ ✡︎ (@pink4iran) June 6, 2026