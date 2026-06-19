Public safety minister ducks questions about link between Iran and synagogue attack

An update has emerged regarding the attack on Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in Westmount, a small enclave on the island of Montreal, where the Jewish synagogue was targeted overnight on June 5.

As court proceedings involving the accused, 38-year-old Steven Luu, continue to be postponed, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree visited the synagogue on June 12 to meet with members of Montreal's Jewish community.

During the visit, Rebel News caught the minister outside the synagogue and asked him some questions about the ongoing investigation and whether the case could involve broader circumstances than initially understood.

According to reporting by the Montreal Gazette, Luu was allegedly found in possession of a walkie-talkie at the time of his arrest, prompting questions about whether he may have been communicating with another individual during the incident.

Luu has been charged with arson, arson by negligence, using an explosive substance with intent to damage or destroy a synagogue, possession of an explosive substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime.

No hate crime-related charges have been laid to date. Authorities have not publicly indicated whether additional charges may be considered as the investigation progresses.

Several questions remain unanswered, including whether Luu was allegedly communicating with anyone during the attack, why he allegedly possessed a walkie-talkie, and whether he acted alone.

🚨 I caught our Public Safety Minister and asked him what he’s doing to stop IRGC terrorism on our streets.



A synagogue was firebombed, and reportedly the suspect had a walkie-talkie.



The Liberal MP seemed shocked by my questions.



📍Montreal pic.twitter.com/Lc1bzRYuSn — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 13, 2026

Those questions have drawn additional attention in light of recent developments in Toronto.

On June 11, Const. Marc Pinizotto was fatally shot while officers were executing a search warrant connected to the investigation into the March 10 attack on the United States Consulate in Toronto.

Meanwhile, U.S. authorities have charged Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, whom prosecutors allege is a senior member of Kata'ib Hizballah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to U.S. prosecutors, Al-Saadi allegedly directed the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Toronto and another attack targeting a synagogue in Canada, while also helping coordinate nearly 20 attacks across Europe linked to an Iranian-backed militant network.

These allegations have prompted questions about whether the attack on Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom could have been connected to a broader network or operation.

At present, no public evidence has been presented linking the Westmount synagogue attack to the allegations outlined in the U.S. case. However, the developments have raised questions that some observers believe warrant further examination.

These issues were raised by Rebel News to Minister Gary Anandasangaree just before his meeting with members of Montreal's Jewish community on Friday evening.

Also present was RCMP officer Martin Roach, who was asked about the weekly anti-Israel demonstrations taking place in Montreal and concerns expressed by members of the Jewish community.

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