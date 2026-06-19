'Alberta's done waiting': Keith Wilson takes independence fight public

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Article by Rebel News staff.

Keith Wilson has been making the case for Alberta independence for years. He has debated Jason Kenney — more than once. He has laid down the constitutional arguments, engaged the critics, and done it all without a campaign structure or a budget. On Thursday, that changed.

Wilson launched a new third-party advertiser for Alberta independence, alongside Tanya Cuddley, a fourth-generation Alberta farmer. Under Alberta election law, anyone raising or spending money during a political campaign must register as a third-party advertiser. Rebel News has done so. Cory Morgan's Pathway to Independence has done so. Now Wilson has too.

The launch was held in Calgary, and Ezra Levant was there.

What struck him most wasn't the remarks from Wilson or Cuddley — he said he'd heard much of it before. It was the journalists. Legacy media reporters showed up, and their questions were substantive. Nuanced. Respectful. It felt, Ezra said, like a different approach than the regime media has taken toward the independence movement so far.

Whether that survives the editing room is another question. But in the room, at least, it felt like something had shifted.

The campaign's tagline is simple: Alberta's done waiting. It is a direct rebuke to a very long line of Alberta leaders — Preston Manning, Peter Lougheed, Jason Kenney — who argued that the province's grievances could be resolved from within Confederation. They tried. It didn't work. The argument Wilson is making is that there is no lack of solutions to the problems Alberta faces. There is a lack of power to implement them. The system itself is the problem.

A Global News reporter asked two good questions. He couldn't help himself, though — he took a shot at Tamara Lich when he introduced himself. Tamara responded.

The independence campaign now heads into summer, with the Calgary Stampede a few weeks away and the October referendum question on the horizon. For the next two months, most Albertans will be thinking about pancake breakfasts and barbecues. But the fall is coming. And when it does, this question will be on the front page.

Alberta's done waiting. Whether the rest of Canada is ready to hear that is a different matter entirely.