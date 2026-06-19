CCFR debunks media myth that guns used in Canadian crime are mostly domestic

A recent story from the Canadian Press suggested the RCMP found that most guns used for crime were domestically sourced. But Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights spokeswoman Tracey Wilson says it took her about 21 seconds to debunk that claim.

Wilson joined Sheila Gunn Reid on this week's episode of The Gunn Show to walk through the numbers.

The RCMP tracing program only covers about 8% of crime guns recovered from the scene. Of those, only 20% are sent for tracing. Ontario and Quebec — Canada's two most populous provinces — are excluded from the data entirely. And the traced guns include replicas and toy guns.

"It's a very manipulative way of displaying the data," Wilson said. The Canadian Press went to the RCMP for comment, only for the force to decline. Wilson said her phone rang off the hook from officers after she published the debunking.

Sheila noted that order paper responses from the government consistently show licensed firearms owners account for only a fractional rounding error of guns used in crime — and that some of those are guns stolen from licensed owners in the first place.

"That's like if some methhead steals my vehicle and then runs somebody over with it, what has that got to do with me?" she said. "I'm the first victim that led to the second victim."

Wilson also flagged the results of a recent order paper question revealing the most commonly surrendered firearm in the Liberals' assault-style compensation program wasn't an AR-style rifle; it was a .22.

"Literally guns that we gave our children to shoot at pop cans up at the hunt camp," Wilson said.

She noted that when former public safety minister Bill Blair floated the idea of sending Canada's banned guns to Ukraine, even the Ukrainians passed. "I don't think the Russians are going to be all that intimidated by a pink stock gopher rifle," she said.

Wilson also urged gun owners who declared their firearms in the buyback program to know they can still withdraw — simply by telling the RCMP they've changed their mind, without consequences, and can learn more details at CCFR.ca.

Finally, the pair discussed an alarming development out of Quebec, where provincial police have been going door-to-door using the PAL and RPAL list to question the spouses and conjugal partners of licensed firearms owners about whether they have been victims of domestic abuse.

"What an extreme violation of people's right to fair treatment under the law," Sheila said, "that they would just assume that by virtue of owning firearms you're all of a sudden some domestically violent maniac."

Wilson called it a fishing expedition ripe for abuse — particularly by angry exes looking to cause trouble — and noted that red flag and yellow flag laws already exist for legitimate public safety concerns.

"It's a solution looking for a problem that doesn't exist," Wilson said.