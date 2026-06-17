CCFR's Tracey Wilson on the seven-year delay that exposes the Liberal gun grab

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The Liberal gun confiscation program has been delayed yet again.

This week, the Carney government announced it is extending the amnesty for licensed firearms owners affected by the 2020 Order-in-Council gun ban until after the Supreme Court of Canada hears the legal challenge brought by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights.

The extension means Canadians will have been allowed to legally possess these supposedly prohibited firearms for roughly seven years before the government can move ahead with confiscation efforts.

That raises an unavoidable question: If these firearms are truly the "weapons of war" the Liberals have spent years warning Canadians about, why have their licensed owners been allowed to keep them for seven years? Governments do not typically grant repeated amnesties for items they genuinely believe pose an immediate threat to public safety.

Joining us to discuss the latest delay is Tracey Wilson of the CCFR. We'll examine what the Supreme Court challenge means for gun owners, the legal arguments before the court, and why the confiscation scheme remains bogged down years after it was announced.

We'll also discuss how licensed firearms ownership continues to grow despite years of political attacks on lawful gun owners, and the reality of what is actually being surrendered under the program. Among the most common firearms turned in are pink-stocked .22-calibre rifles, a detail that sits awkwardly alongside years of government rhetoric about removing military-style firearms from Canadian communities.

Seven years later, the government's gun grab remains stalled, challenged in court, and increasingly difficult to justify.

GUEST: The CCFR's Tracey Wilson.