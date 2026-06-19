RCMP officer charged with uttering threats against Trump

A Quebec RCMP officer deployed to security operations at last year's G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta has been charged with uttering threats against U.S. President Donald Trump after allegedly posting a video to his personal Snapchat account while on duty.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey reacted to the news on Thursday's Rebel Roundup.

Sheila noted she had been at the G7 herself, hauling her trailer to the Lions Campground in Canmore after hotel prices in the area became prohibitive. A year later, she says, she's wondering why it took this long.

"This is a story a year in the making and I'm wondering why we're just hearing about it now," she said.

According to an RCMP press release, Evenson Dumerlus, 34, of Quebec, allegedly posted a video to Snapchat in which he made threatening comments toward Trump. The video was posted while he was deployed to the summit. A fellow RCMP officer reported it — Sheila offered a pointed thank you to whoever that was — and Dumerlus was removed from his duties the same day.

The officer has been off for a year, but charges were laid only recently, with a first court appearance scheduled for July 30. The RCMP press release did not disclose the specific contents of the video.

"He's just been charged and his first appearance is July 30. So, he's been off for a year before we even heard about this," Sheila said.

Drea called it part of a broader pattern.

"It's so crazy — this wasn't said like privately over a beer," remarked Sheila. "To post this to his Snapchat. What's wrong with this guy?" she wondered.

Drea pointed to university professors who have publicly celebrated assassination attempts on politicians and social workers calling for more of the same.

"People have lost touch with their morals in society," she said. "And the scariest part is he's in charge of security in this situation. He's got a gun, legally, to use it."

Sheila added a pointed observation to close. "I'm pretty sure if I had uttered those same threats to Trump in front of that officer, I would have been arrested and charged that day."

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.