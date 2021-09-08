Rebel News Banner Ad - People's Party of Canada: Election 2021

Justice Elizabeth Heneghan has released her written decision in the latest case of Rebel News v. Canada

  • By Rebel News
  • September 08, 2021
READ: Judge rules Debates' Commission must accept Rebel's negative COVID test
After an emergency injunction was granted this morning to allow eleven Rebel News journalists the accreditation to attend the leaders' debates, the Commission responsible demanded that our reporters take a new PCR test that would take 24 hours to complete.

With the French language debate scheduled for tonight, there wouldn't be enough time for our reporter Alexa Lavoie to complete the test. So, she provided a negative antigen test instead. And the Leaders' Debate Commission rejected it.

Our lawyers contacted the judge for another emergency Federal Court hearing, Trudeau's Commission agreed to accept Alexa's PCR test.

You can read the judge's decision below.

Rebel News will be LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT for tonight's French language federal leaders' debate.

