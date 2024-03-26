Records reveal majority of Gaza refugee applicants are men and boys

AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

A majority of the Gazans who have applied to enter Canada are men and boys, new records show. An inquiry of ministry tabled in the House of Commons revealed the Department of Immigration has received 986 applications since the outbreak of war in the region following the October 7 Hamas-led terrorist attack against Israel.

Despite insistence from Immigration Minister Marc Miller that Canada would make it easier for those fleeing the fighting to enter the country, just 14 have left the area after successfully passing Israeli security checks, reports Blacklock's Reporter.

The inquiry was brought forward by MP Tom Kmiec, the Conservative immigration critic.

Israel is presiding over "probably the largest hostage-taking right now in the world," claims Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

"We are all failing Gazans at this point." https://t.co/aebXo7nUxl pic.twitter.com/yH6ZbKExtr — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 29, 2024

“I think there’s a tension between publicly supporting individual efforts to have people extract themselves, sometimes with dubious actors and bribing people, including perhaps even criminal elements, to save their own lives. That can’t be an official policy of the government of Canada,” Miller said on March 20, the outlet noted.

Miller previously accused Israel of overseeing “probably the largest hostage-taking right now in the world,” adding, “We are all failing Gazans at this point.” He also suggested Pierre Poilievre was “stigmatizing Muslims” following the Conservative leader's criticism of UNRWA, the United Nations' relief agency in Gaza, after Israel said 30 UNRWA staffers participated in the Oct. 7 attack.

Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Pierre Poilievre is "stigmatizing Muslims" with his criticism of the UNRWA's involvement in October 7.



The Liberals will soon be resuming funding to the UNRWA . https://t.co/IRDTKvQkdt pic.twitter.com/ThXBIJLvfl — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 6, 2024

The Liberals expanded the Gaza refugee program in December 2023, easing rules to initially bring in hundreds of refugees before expanding that goal to thousands.

Last week, the Liberal immigration minister described the efforts to evacuate Gazans as a “failure.”

“This is a program that we knew from the get-go could be a failure. Up to now it is a failure, and it’s something I think we need to recognize.” Miller said, as reported by the National Post.