Redacted MAiD documents to be uncovered by Fraser Health

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Help Not Homicide Being poor, sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence. If you agree, sign this petition. 28,492 signatures

Goal: 40,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

British Columbia health authorities must produce 131 unedited pages of documents related to the introduction and implementation of Medical Assistance in Dying by September 18, as ruled by a BC Privacy Commissioner adjudicator.

This marks the third disclosure achieved by local independent publication The B.C. Catholic after a three-and-a-half-year investigation into the inner workings of MAID in the province's health-care system.

While disclosure efforts were ongoing, 2,030 deaths by MAID were recorded in B.C. during 2021. According to the third annual report on MAID in Canada from the same period, medically assisted suicide accounted for 3.3% of all mortalities nationwide. In total, 31,664 medically-assisted deaths have occurred since access to MAID was increased in 2016.

The increasing utilization of this procedure has caused concern from patients, health-care workers and loved ones, as reports of MAID being pushed on veterans, the disabled, the mentally ill, and those experiencing poverty have begun to pile up.

Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) has confirmed that a former employee inappropriately told four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying (MAID), according to an internal investigation by the department.



MORE: https://t.co/7ht4b6pyes pic.twitter.com/D3Q7UPh3Uz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2023

The success of The B.C. Catholic’s past access to information requests has shone light on these numbers and the circumstances surrounding them.

According to a batch of documents released in January, the Fraser Health Board of Directors was forced to address “issues with some care providers who are having ethical dilemmas with providing this service.”

However, in a follow-up meeting, health-care providers were reminded they “are obligated by law to provide MAID services to… patients regardless of where they are in their journey.”

Stories like this is why many reasonably view Canada’s euthanasia program (MAID) as the gov’s cheaper eugenics style solution for handling the sick and needy. https://t.co/GVlX9wsX8G — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 24, 2023

The discussion was concluded with the acknowledgement that moving forward with the recommended plan would lead to "resistance both within and outside the organization.”

The heavily-redacted nature of many of these previously released documents is what led to further information requests. Many of these withholdings have now been found invalid and will be reversed in the next batch of disclosures.