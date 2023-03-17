Veterans Affairs report confirms four 'isolated, inappropriate' conversations on MAID

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Help Not Homicide Being poor, sick, or depressed should not be a death sentence. If you agree, sign this petition. 28,276 signatures

Goal: 40,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) has confirmed that a former employee inappropriately told four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying (MAID), according to an internal investigation by the department.

The report said these are "isolated" incidents concerning one employee who no longer works for Veterans Affairs. It states this is "not a widespread, systemic issue."

Veterans Affairs has since referred the incidents to the RCMP, and it "deeply regrets what transpired and understands the seriousness of these completely isolated incidents."

The department clarified that MAID is not a service it provides.

"As I've said from the beginning, what happened to these veterans is unacceptable," said Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

"The report confirms these four cases were isolated to a single employee, and we have referred this matter to the RCMP. Our front-line employees are dedicated and care deeply about the veterans they serve daily."

An Ontario hospital organization is offering a hefty hourly wage for someone to administer medical assistance in dying (MAID).



MORE: https://t.co/lINwH6VVg1 pic.twitter.com/kCHFzB39F4 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 1, 2023

MacAulay assured veterans they can trust VAC to support their needs "respectfully and compassionately."

In the report, the department will prevent similar situations by instituting mandatory training on MAID and ensuring any veteran who raises MAID in a conversation involves management from the get-go.

It clarified that "inappropriate" cases would go directly to the assistant deputy minister and deputy minister levels — a process the auditing division will review starting in April.

Veterans Affairs also pledged to consult veterans on whether to record calls between them and case managers or service agents.

VAC Officials said they did not confirm whether the four veterans in the report pursued MAID due to their initial discussions with the former employee. But they said one of the veterans has since passed away, but the cause is unknown.

Officials also stressed that anyone who experienced a similar situation around MAID should contact the department or the Office of the Veterans Ombud.

Conservative MP Ed Fast is set to table a private member's bill repealing access to medical assistance in dying (MAID) for those with mental illness.https://t.co/NnpVHVhb6v — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 9, 2023

According to the report, the investigation began after a veteran contacted the department's call centre on July 21, 2022, to file a complaint alleging that an employee inappropriately brought up MAID during a phone conversation earlier that day.

The veteran alleged the employee mentioned providing information on MAID to another veteran, and the department took "immediate action." They apologized to the veteran and reassigned their file to the employee's manager.

Management commenced a "fact-finding process" on July 22, with the files of other veterans assigned to that employee reviewed to see if further conversations about MAID occurred.

On August 19, MacAulay instructed the department to investigate the matter. The report confirmed a second incident a few days later and two more veterans in November.

In November, MacAulay testified to a parliamentary committee concerning the four cases in which a now-former department employee suggested MAID to veterans.

Upon confirmation, the department offered written guidance on MAID for staff not to start conversations with veterans about it, calling it "completely unacceptable."

Though Canadians support Ottawa's first two versions of its medical assistance in dying (MAID) legislation, many expressed concerns about expanding it to mental illness.



MORE: https://t.co/DQCDb6744K pic.twitter.com/stwFPPKa7V — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) February 21, 2023

They claimed their staff understood they must advise any veteran considering MAID to discuss it with their primary care provider. In cases where a veteran spoke to their doctor, Veterans Affairs provided information about benefits and relevant support and services.

According to the report, VAC reviewed some 402,000 files in its client databases from June 2016. They found no instances where a staffer raised MAID in a conversation, except for the four cases already identified.

The department confirmed it received 235 MAID-related communications from veterans, family members and others between July 21 and December 30, 2022, in the form of calls to the National Client Contact Network, letters and emails, and messages through the online MyVAC account system.

As of January 2023, they reported no further incidents of inappropriate conversations with a veteran around MAID.