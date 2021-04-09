Republican governors respond to Biden’s executive actions on gun control

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

President Joe Biden’s recent attacks on the Second Amendment have been met by a flurry of fiery responses from multiple Republican governors, who expressed their intention to take action to prevent Biden’s gun-grabbing policies from taking effect in their states.

On Thursday, Rebel News reported that Biden announced a series of executive actions, articulating them in a press conference where he directed his attention toward multiple firearms-related legislation and announced the appointment of an anti-gun lobbyist to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“No amendment to the Constitution is absolute,” said Biden as he announced new gun control measures.

In the press conference following Biden’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters to expect even further actions to be taken to restrict the sale and possession of legal firearms. She told reporters that there “will be more,” and that Biden intends to “use the power of his presidency” to erode the right to bear arms, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Immediately following the briefings, Texas Governor Greg Abbott condemned Biden’s move as “threatening our Second Amendment rights.”

“Biden is threatening our 2nd Amendment rights. He just announced a new liberal power grab to take away our guns,” wrote Abbott on Twitter. “We will NOT allow this in TX. It’s time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing.”

Abbott was joined by Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, who stated plainly that Biden’s gun control laws “won’t save lives or stop criminals” and will instead ”disarm law-abiding citizens.”

“Alaska is a Second Amendment sanctuary state, and we will be evaluating our options,” Dunleavy said.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds described Biden’s executive actions as “out of control,” and pointed out that the president is ramming through laws he can’t get through Congress, and bypassing the legislative process.

“He’s doing it at a rapid speed,” said Reynolds. “There has not been another president, I don’t think, in history that has implemented the number of Executive Orders that this president has implemented. And the hypocrisy of running as a uniter and a president that was going to bring both parties together and heal this country, he has done anything but that. He is continuing to divide the country and he’s doing it through these outlandish Executive Orders.”

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem brought attention to the “shall not be infringed” part of the Second Amendment, pointing out that Biden has claimed that his actions would not infringe upon it. “That’s false,” she said.

“Taking away guns with Red Flag laws is an infringement,” Noem said. “Placing new limits on firearms sales is an infringement. Curbing ammo purchases is an infringement.”

The governors were joined by Idaho Governor Brad Little, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, both of whom stated they would not stand for Biden’s unilateral actions to erode the Second Amendment.

“I oppose any orders or actions imposed from the federal level that infringe on this fundamental right,” Gordon said. “Today I signed HB 236 which prohibits financial institutions and payment processors in Wyoming from discriminating against firearms businesses engaged in lawful commerce.”