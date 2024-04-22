Bill Barr backs Trump over Biden, sees far-left as greater threat than 'right-wing dictator'

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In a recent interview on Fox News with Neil Cavuto, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr declared his intention to back former President Donald Trump's candidacy for president over the incumbent, Joe Biden.

Barr cited his belief that the far-left poses a greater threat to the nation as the rationale behind his support for Trump, despite having previously voiced criticism of the former president on certain occasions.

“At the end of the day, you have to remember — serving in his administration, I was fine with his policies,” Barr said. “I think his policies were good policies. My problems came with his behavior which I found very troubling after the election. And I think the idea that he’s going to be an autocrat and take over power like some right-wing dictator is not the threat facing our country.”

“The threat to our country is from the far-left and the drift that’s been occurring toward really a socialistic system and one that brooks no opposition, that cancels people, that has only one viewpoint taught in colleges that tries to push parents out of the picture when it comes to the education of their children,” he continued. “It is a heavy-handed bunch of thugs, in my opinion, and that’s where the threat is.”