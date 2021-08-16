Retired police sergeant gets court summons for speaking at lockdown protest

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! Ordinary Canadians are being fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visits cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties? 4075 Donors

Joe Jakubowski is a retired Ontario Provincial Police officer and former policing instructor, but he’s found himself on the wrong side of the law after being very publicly against the pandemic lockdowns.

In April 2021, Joe attended and spoke at the Haldimand-Norfolk No More Lockdowns rally in Simcoe, Ontario. According to Joe, after local OPP officers found a video of his speech from the event online, the detachment issued him a provincial summons to court for violating the lockdown restrictions on public gatherings.

Although Joe hung up his uniform for good a few years ago, he still takes his oath to protect the Charter rights of his fellow Canadians as seriously as he did when he first raised his hand to swear it. However, Joe could face thousands of dollars in fines for standing up for the civil liberties of the citizens he promised to protect.

The pandemic has been rife with stories of police officers mistreating citizens during protests, and abusing journalists who report on the lockdowns and the heavy-handedness of the cops towards protesters. We don't hear a lot about the good cops who care about freedom.

That's why I am proud to be able to help Joe through our Fight the Fines civil liberties project, so he can fight his lockdown ticket in court at no cost to him with the help of top civil and criminal litigators. If you'd like to help Joe and the nearly 2,500 other Canadians who are being aided through FightTheFines.com, please donate today.

All donations now qualify for a charitable tax receipt through our partnership with the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund.