INTERVIEW: Roman Baber, Conservative Party leadership candidate

This is a free version of last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 27, 2022
  • News

The episode, entitled Exclusive interview with Roman Baber, Conservative Party leadership candidate originally aired exclusively on RebelNews+ on May 26, 2022.

Earlier this week, Ezra Levant had the opportunity to sit down with one of the candidates for the federal Conservative Party of Canada leadership, Roman Baber. He made a name for himself in January 2021 by publicly opposing Doug Ford's lockdowns, but in a calm, researched and carefully argued way, which promptly saw him thrown out of the party for daring to dissent.

Find out more about Mr. Baber's leadership campaign at JoinRoman.ca.

