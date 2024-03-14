Rural Saskatchewan municipalities vote 95% against calling C02 a pollutant

The adopted resolution also calls on Premier Scott Moe's governing Saskatchewan Party to remove Saskatchewan from all national and international net-zero agreements.

Rural Saskatchewan municipalities vote 95% against calling C02 a pollutant
The Canadian Press / Liam Richards
At Thursday's Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention, rural towns and regional governments across the province voted overwhelmingly — 95% — to recognize that carbon dioxide (CO2) is not a pollutant.

Moe addressed delegates at the SARM convention about a revenue-sharing agreement between the province and regional municipalities.

Moe is embroiled in a battle for carbon tax fairness with Justin Trudeau's federal Liberal government. Moe's government is not collecting the carbon tax on home heating distributed through a provincial crown corporation, Sask Energy.

Moe moved to stop collecting the carbon tax after Trudeau exempted home heating oil from the federal climate tithe scheme, which affected mostly Atlantic Canadians.

The feds now threaten Moe with "consequences," although the nature has not been clarified.

The federal carbon tax, a chief contributor to inflation, according to the Bank of Canada's Tiff Macklem, jumps to $80/tonne on April 1 from the current rate of $65/tonne.

SARM is an independent association of rural municipal governments, describing itself as the voice of rural Saskatchewan for over 100 years.

Saskatchewan Canada news
