Sadistic killer Luka Magnotta now residing in medium-security prison with Paul Bernardo

The Canadian Press / Graham Hughes

In a shocking revelation, the Toronto Sun has revealed that convicted killer Luka Magnotta has been transferred to a medium-security prison after previously being housed in a maximum-security facility.

The now-41-year-old's crimes horrified Canadians in 2012, as Magnotta not only murdered and dismembered his victim but also mailed out parts of the victim's body to politicians and elementary schools. The former model and adult film actor allegedly is now transgender and goes by the name Violette in prison.

Magnotta reportedly is now serving out his sentence in a medium-security correctional institution alongside Paul Bernardo, another infamous murderer often referred to as the "Scarborough Rapist." The two are being held at La Macaza Institution in Quebec.

Conservative MP Frank Caputo recently visited the prison where Magnotta and Bernardo are serving out their sentences. The facility "feels like university" according to the MP, with inmates able to move freely and take advantage of amenities like hockey, tennis, billiards, and weight lifting.

Critics are shocked and angered that two of Canada's most notorious killers are now seemingly living in better conditions than millions of Canadians.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke out against the Trudeau Liberals' soft-on-crime approach leading to such outcomes. "Life is not bad after 8 years of Trudeau.. if you’re a sadistic murderer. For everyone else, it’s terrible. Trudeau’s not worth the crime or the cost."

According to the Toronto Sun, four doctors working on Magnotta's file recommended "offering space and support to explore around a proper gender identity exploration that would allow Violette to express and present her gender as she sees fit and for her to experience living within this gender identity.”

Magnotta was ultimately arrested in 2012 while reading about himself at an internet cafe in Berlin, Germany, after an employee recognized his face from news stories.

A documentary called "Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer" focused on a group of amateur internet investigators seeking to track down Magnotta.