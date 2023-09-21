Sam Newman shares his new unifying plan to drown out 'divisive' Welcome to Country

In a recent appearance on The Opposition Podcast, former footballer and television personality Sam Newman revealed a new plan to drown out Welcome to Country ceremonies often held at sporting events.

He said these ceremonies are divisive and suggested instead that audiences should sing 'We Are One' as a way to bring Australians together.

Newman expressed his frustration with the concept of 'Welcome to Country,' calling it "insulting and demeaning" to be welcomed to a land where he has lived all his life.

🚨 Sam Newman reveals new plan to DROWN OUT ‘Welcome to Country nonsense’



Put your hand up if you like his idea. 🙋🏾‍♂️🙋‍♂️🙋🏿



3.. 2.. 1... They deem 'We are one' as racist.



▶️FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/9bbUjfgunV pic.twitter.com/gF1KAkxRL8 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 21, 2023

"I've paid taxes, I've contributed to it. If you want to have a song rather than boo people at the grand final or slow hand clap, what about 'We Are One'?" he proposed.

Instead of his earlier commnents about booing such ceremonies, Newman suggests that crowd could break into the song ‘We Are One’.

He believes that the lyrics, which include phrases like "we are many and from different lands on earth," would be far more unifying and inclusive.

Newman mentioned that he finds the song "We Are One" to be particularly moving, suggesting that singing this song could be a positive alternative to the current ceremonies, uniting people rather than dividing them.

Newman's remarks have stirred discussions around the ongoing debates concerning national identity and the role of traditional ceremonies in modern Australia.

Click here to watch the full episode of The Opposition Podcast with Sam Newman.