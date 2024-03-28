Saskatchewan kids continue to be used as bargaining chips for striking teachers

In March, striking teachers, who had withdrawn extracurricular supervision, forced the cancellation of the provincial high school basketball championships, Hoopla.

Teachers have also withdrawn lunchtime supervision to force the Scott Moe Saskatchewan Party government to bend to their demands.

The strike comes when teachers claim they have no choice to prevent "future cuts" to education. Yet, the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation is demanding a 2% annual raise for each year of their new contract, with wages tied to the consumer price index for the next for years.

And about those "future cuts".....

There are none. The recent Saskatchewan budget increases education funding by $248 million year-over-year.

