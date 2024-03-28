Saskatchewan kids continue to be used as bargaining chips for striking teachers
The strike comes when teachers claim they have no choice to prevent 'future cuts' to education.
In March, striking teachers, who had withdrawn extracurricular supervision, forced the cancellation of the provincial high school basketball championships, Hoopla.
BREAKING: The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says teachers will cease taking part in any extra-curricular or voluntary activities as of Thursday.— 650 CKOM (@CKOMNews) March 9, 2020
Teachers are being instructed to arrive no earlier than 15min before school begins, no later than 15min after final bell. #skpoli
Teachers have also withdrawn lunchtime supervision to force the Scott Moe Saskatchewan Party government to bend to their demands.
My response to today’s court ruling. pic.twitter.com/ij5GP5r4HH— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) September 28, 2023
And about those "future cuts".....
BREAKING: Premier Scott Moe has just announced a portion of the education budget on Twitter ahead of budget day.— Matt Young (@MattYoungCTV) March 6, 2024
Will include 9% increase for school operating funding - an extra $180M
Over $356M specifically for classroom supports. Asks teachers to stop job action, go back to…
There are none. The recent Saskatchewan budget increases education funding by $248 million year-over-year.
