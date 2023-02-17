Sen. John Fetterman admitted to hospital, expected to stay for weeks

Sen. John Fetterman was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday night for inpatient treatment of clinical depression.

According to a senior aide, Fetterman had been struggling with depression for weeks before the hospitalization, and the severity of the symptoms had taken both the staff and the senator himself by surprise.

The hospitalization comes amid reports that Fetterman has been struggling with serious mental health issues since suffering a stroke last year.

NBC News reporter Dasha Burns quoted a senior aide as saying it has been difficult to distinguish the stroke from the depression, and that Fetterman often finds it hard to understand the words that others are saying to him.

Burns said:

The decision to check Fetterman into the hospital was made after evaluation from Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress.

The New York Times reported late last week that the stroke has taken a psychological toll on Fetterman and that he has had to come to terms with the fact that he may have set himself back permanently by not taking the recommended amount of rest during the campaign.

Fetterman’s office released a statement last Friday asserting that medical tests from the hospitalization returned negative results and that the senator was discharged.