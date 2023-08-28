Sen. John Kennedy on Biden: 'Like being lectured about gun safety by Alec Baldwin'

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

During a recent segment on Fox News' "Hannity", Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) blasted President Joe Biden's family. He remarked that hearing Biden talk about "privilege" felt akin to hearing Alec Baldwin lecture about gun safety.

Kennedy contended that the situation involving President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was chiefly a crossroads of "privilege and sleaze." He further elaborated, suggesting that Hunter epitomized the very essence of "privilege."

“Huntergate is about two things: privilege and sleaze,” Kennedy stated. “First, the privilege. President Biden and many members of the media lecture us incessantly about the injustice of privilege, especially so-called ‘white privilege.’ But to me, that’s like being lectured about gun safety by Alec Baldwin.”

Kennedy continued by noting that even though the president and his party members frequently talk to Americans about privilege, they "never mention Hunter Biden, who is the epitome of privilege.”

“How did Hunter Biden earn those millions of dollars?” Kennedy said, referring to the money Hunter Biden had earned from foreign business transactions and his tenure on the board of Burisma Holdings. He further questioned Hunter's judgment, considering he left a laptop with potentially sensitive and compromising information in the hands of an unknown individual.

“How smart is it to try to deduct your hookers on your federal income tax?” he asked. “The next time we are lectured about privilege, I want people to remember that.”

Kennedy then shifted focus, highlighting that the White House's stance was that Joe Biden had only conversed with Hunter and his business associates about benign topics, such as "the weather", portraying him as a caring father.

“If you believe that, you will never own your own home,” Kennedy said. “At a minimum. At a minimum, the evidence brought forth by the House and by Senator Grassley, by the way, in the Senate, is clarion clear that President Biden was well aware of what his son was doing, and he aggressively enabled it.”