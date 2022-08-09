Sen. Marco Rubio slams Biden admin for politicization of FBI following Mar-a-Lago raid

Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio joined a host of conservative leaders and influencers to condemn the Biden administration for its politicization of the criminal justice system.

On Monday, the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida in search of boxes of documents believed to contain sensitive classified documents pertaining to national security.

In a series of video statements and tweets, the Florida senator compared the FBI’s raid on the former president to raids conducted by third-world despots in South America, stating that the world has seen such actions “many times from third-world Marxist dictatorships” but never in the United States.

Rubio, whose parents emigrated from Cuba, warned that the Biden administration’s politicization of law enforcement is completely unprecedented.

“I'm telling you, you're playing with fire,” Rubio said. “This is dangerous, because someone else will be in power one day, and now you have created the precedent for them to do this back to you.”

“And then we become the Third World, and then we lose our country, and our system of government and the meaning of being one nation under a real constitution,” added Rubio. “This needs to stop and the people responsible for this decision, [Attorney General] Merrick Garland, the director of the FBI [Christopher Wray], need to be held to account for going along with something so undemocratic, unconstitutional, and flat out destructive and dangerous to our republic.”

"Thirty FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago not looking for a fugitive, not looking to save someone's life whose life was in danger inside that building, not looking to track down some serial killer or drug kingpin," Rubio added. "No, 30 FBI agents and a high profile raid over a documents dispute."

Biden is playing with fire by using a document dispute to get the @TheJusticeDept to persecute a likely future election opponent



Because one day what goes around is going to come around



And then we become Nicaragua under Ortega pic.twitter.com/LwODnsYtcr — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

In May, federal prosecutors opened a grand jury investigation into Trump over whether he mishandled classified material that ended up in his Mar-a-Lago home.

Typically, the purpose of these types of investigations is for the feds to determine if any classified material was compromised to allow intelligence officials to take steps to protect sensitive sources and methods.

Prosecutors are currently seeking to learn how the documents were handled from the time they left the White House until they were returned to the National Archives.

For Trump to be charged with a crime, prosecutors must be able to prove that a crime was committed, with evidence showing those responsible for removing the documents from the White House were aware that the documents were classified and knew that removing them would break the law.