Sen. Rand Paul intensifies criminal referral of Dr. Anthony Fauci amid DOJ inaction

Senator Rand Paul has intensified his earlier criminal referral of Anthony Fauci, following the lack of response or action from the Biden Department of Justice.

On Tuesday, Paul tweeted:

Because of the DOJ’s inaction regarding Fauci’s lies to congress, I’ve now sent a criminal referral to D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. I’m demanding an investigation.

Because of the DOJ’s inaction regarding Fauci’s lies to congress, I’ve now sent a criminal referral to D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. I’m demanding an investigation. Read the full letter here: https://t.co/HLEySLgfkv pic.twitter.com/ih2b7pgcqm — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) August 8, 2023

In the letter, Paul states that, “Dr. Fauci testified that ‘the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.’ In a subsequent hearing, I warned Dr. Fauci of the criminal implications of lying to Congress and offered him an opportunity to recant his previous statements.”

The Senator adds, “In response, Dr. Fauci stated that he had ‘never lied before the Congress’ and ‘d[id] not retract that statement.’ Dr. Fauci’s testimony is inconsistent with facts that have since come to light.”

“Before Congress, Dr. Fauci denied funding gain-of-function research, to the press he claims to have a dispassionate view on the lab leak hypothesis, and in private he acknowledges gain-of-function research at WIV to his colleagues His own colleagues have acknowledged Dr. Fauci’s inconsistency," the letter continued.

“A congressional hearing, however, is not the place for a public servant to play political games – especially when the health and well-being of American citizens is on the line,” Paul stated.

In another tweet, Paul leveled an accusation at Merrick Garland, charging him with an unwillingness to to his job: